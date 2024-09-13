Top Kansas Target AJ Dybantsa Remains No. 1 Recruit in 2025 Class
AJ Dybantsa Remains Top Dog in 2025
As the fall season approaches, AJ Dybantsa continues to lead the 2025 recruiting class, maintaining his No. 1 position over Cameron Boozer in the latest 247Sports rankings.
Dybantsa and Boozer are the top two prospects nationally, with Darryn Peterson, Nate Ament, and Darius Acuff Jr. rounding out the top five.
Where Do the Jayhawks Stand?
Dybantsa's recruitment remains a top priority for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks staff.
Following a promising visit on September 6, Kansas has positioned itself as a leading contender for his commitment.
However, the Jayhawks face strong competition from Alabama, Kansas State, Baylor, and other elite programs.
Currently, Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide are considered the slight favorites to secure the elite wing's commitment.
Kansas Recruiting: The Bottom Line
Dybantsa would add to a prestigious lineage if he commits to Kansas. The Jayhawks have previously secured commitments from No. 1 overall prospects like Andrew Wiggins in 2013 and Josh Jackson in 2016.
Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9 forward with a wingspan over 7 feet, stands out as a truly special talent.
His combination of size, athleticism, and scoring ability positions him as the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
With Kansas emerging as a leading contender for his commitment, Dybantsa's potential decision could significantly impact the Jayhawks’ future success and their national title aspirations in 2025-26.
