WATCH: Flory Bidunga Throws Down SC Top 10 Nominated Dunk for Kansas
Kansas basketball wrapped up their dominant victory over Brown on Saturday with a memorable moment from freshman center Flory Bidunga, who delivered an explosive dunk that has already earned a spot in the SC Top 10.
With 1:51 left in the game and the Jayhawks holding a comfortable 83-50 lead, Bidunga made his mark. He picked off a pass, ignited the fast break, and then passed the ball up to Shakeel Moore.
Moore responded with a perfect lob off the backboard, allowing Bidunga to skyrocket for a thunderous, high-flying dunk that had the crowd roaring.
Bidunga’s strong finish was part of a solid outing. He finished with 8 points, 6 rebounds, a steal, and 2 blocks in just 14 minutes of play, while shooting a perfect 100% from the field.
His performance was a nice exclamation point on a game where the Jayhawks showed their depth and talent.
As Kansas heads into conference play, they'll be looking for more of the same from Bidunga, whose energy and playmaking will be crucial for the team’s success moving forward.