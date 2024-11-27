WATCH: Kansas’ AJ Storr Flies High for Monster Dunk Against Duke
LAS VEGAS — Kansas guard AJ Storr wasted no time making his presence felt in the Jayhawks’ high-profile showdown against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena.
Early in the first half, the Wisconsin transfer delivered a jaw-dropping dunk that brought the neutral-site crowd to its feet.
At the 15:00 mark, Storr, making his first start of the season, capitalized on a perfect alley-oop setup from teammate Dajuan Harris Jr. Harris, operating at the top of the key, spotted Storr cutting behind the Duke defense and lobbed a pinpoint pass toward the rim.
Storr rose effortlessly to meet the ball, slamming it home with authority. The emphatic dunk energized Kansas and set an early tone in what's been a back-and-forth battle.
Storr’s transition to the Jayhawks’ system has been a work in progress, with flashes of brilliance mixed with adjustment periods.
However, moments like this demonstrate why Kansas sought him in the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-6 guard’s athleticism and scoring ability provide the Jayhawks with a versatile weapon as they look to solidify their place as the nation's best.
With the bright lights of Las Vegas shining, Storr’s highlight-reel play stood out, offering a glimpse of the impact he can make as Kansas pursues another deep postseason run.