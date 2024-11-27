KANSAS

WATCH: Kansas’ AJ Storr Flies High for Monster Dunk Against Duke

Storr, a transfer from Wisconsin, soared above the Blue Devils.

Mathey Gibson

Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) keeps possession away from North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks during the first half of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.
Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) keeps possession away from North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks during the first half of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

LAS VEGAS — Kansas guard AJ Storr wasted no time making his presence felt in the Jayhawks’ high-profile showdown against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena.

Early in the first half, the Wisconsin transfer delivered a jaw-dropping dunk that brought the neutral-site crowd to its feet.

At the 15:00 mark, Storr, making his first start of the season, capitalized on a perfect alley-oop setup from teammate Dajuan Harris Jr. Harris, operating at the top of the key, spotted Storr cutting behind the Duke defense and lobbed a pinpoint pass toward the rim.

Storr rose effortlessly to meet the ball, slamming it home with authority. The emphatic dunk energized Kansas and set an early tone in what's been a back-and-forth battle.

Storr’s transition to the Jayhawks’ system has been a work in progress, with flashes of brilliance mixed with adjustment periods.

However, moments like this demonstrate why Kansas sought him in the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-6 guard’s athleticism and scoring ability provide the Jayhawks with a versatile weapon as they look to solidify their place as the nation's best.

With the bright lights of Las Vegas shining, Storr’s highlight-reel play stood out, offering a glimpse of the impact he can make as Kansas pursues another deep postseason run.

﻿Kansas on Sports Illustrated﻿

﻿What Deion Sanders Said About Kansas Football After Massive Upset﻿

﻿Did Devin Neal Deliver the Greatest Performance in Kansas History Against Colorado?﻿

﻿WATCH: Shedeur Sanders Appears to Shove Referee in Frustration Against Kansas

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/Basketball