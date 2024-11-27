WATCH: Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson Controversially Ejected Against Duke
LAS VEGAS — Kansas Jayhawks forward Hunter Dickinson was ejected during the second half of a heated clash against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, a decision that stirred debate among fans.
The incident occurred midway through the second half during a physical battle for a rebound.
Dickinson and Duke forward Maliq Brown became entangled under the basket, with both players hitting the floor. As Dickinson attempted to free himself, replays appeared to show him making contact with Brown in what officials deemed an intentional kick.
Following a review, Dickinson was assessed a flagrant 2 foul, leading to his automatic ejection.
The call left Kansas fans in disbelief and disrupted the momentum of a tightly contested game.
Dickinson, who had been a dominant force for the Jayhawks this season, exited with a frustrated expression, leaving Kansas to adjust without their star big man.