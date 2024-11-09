WATCH: Kansas' Rylan Griffen Elevates for Huge Block Against North Carolina
As the season tipped off, the Kansas Jayhawks were well aware that Rylan Griffen’s presence would be a game-changer.
Griffen, a transfer from Alabama, has established himself as a defensive force over the past two seasons, with his talent on the wing proving invaluable to his teams.
On Friday night, Griffen made his mark in a thrilling showdown against No. 9 North Carolina. In a high-energy play that electrified fans, he soared to deliver a monstrous block against Tar Heels forward Ty Claude in the first half.
Griffen’s defensive stoutness and athleticism were on full display, showcasing his ability to contest shots even as a slightly lighter guard.
