WATCH: KJ Adams Electrifies Crowd as Kansas Leads North Carolina
College basketball games don’t get any bigger or better this early in the season as when No. 9 North Carolina visited top-ranked Kansas on Friday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, and KJ Adams was there to meet the moment.
With the score knotted at 10 early in the first half, the Jayhawks had a secondary break opportunity, as guard Zeke Mayo lofted an entry pass over the top into the hands of center and star Hunter Dickinson on the left block as the Tar Heels were a tad late in getting down the floor.
That was all the opportunity Kansas needed to break things open.
When two Carolina defenders made a beeline for Dickinson, Adams – left unattended – cut hard to the rim.
Sensing the double team immediately, Dickinson squared up, searched for the open man and found Adams on the other end for an easy dime – and a killer two-handed slam for Adams that set off the Allen Fieldhouse faithful.
The play sparked both the Jayhawks (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) and Adams, who scored 14 in the first half, and put some distance between them and the Tar Heels (1-0, 0-0 ACC) with a 53-38 lead.