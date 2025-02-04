‘We Want Flory’: What KU Student Section Chant Says About the Future—and the Present
LAWRENCE, Kan. — As Kansas basketball trailed 4-2 following a pair of offensive rebounds converted into points by ISU’s Dishon Jackson, the loudest noise inside Allen Fieldhouse wasn’t the roar after a Hunter Dickinson dunk or a Dajuan Harris steal.
It was a chant, simple but telling: “We want Flory!”
The Jayhawks’ student section made their voices heard, and head coach Bill Self didn’t miss it.
"Yeah, I heard it," Self said postgame with a grin. "They have a chance to chant whatever they want. And I love Flory too—I want Flory to play too."
A Modest Stat Line, a Major Statement
Flory Bidunga answered the call, checking in for 15 minutes of action. His stat line was modest—four points on 1-for-2 shooting, four rebounds (three offensive), a block, and a steal. But the numbers don’t fully capture what Bidunga represents: a glimpse into KU’s future and a fresh dynamic in its present.
Despite limited minutes, Bidunga’s presence was felt. His energy on the offensive glass stood out, securing second-chance opportunities that often go unnoticed but shift momentum.
His four blocks came in a moments where Iowa State seemed poised to spark a run, and his hustle defensively was a reminder of his truly raw athleticism.
The Rotation Question
Self’s lighthearted response aside, the chant—and Bidunga’s performance—raises questions about KU’s rotation.
Kansas has leaned heavily on its veterans, with Dickinson and KJ Adams anchoring the frontcourt. But as the Jayhawks look to build consistency heading into the postseason, could Bidunga’s role expand into a starting spot once more?
“He relieved all pressure from a ball-handling standpoint,” Self said, referencing Adams. But Bidunga’s ability to switch defensively and battle for rebounds adds a layer KU could benefit from, especially against physical Big 12 opponents.
The Bigger Picture
The chant wasn’t just about one game. It reflected the excitement surrounding Bidunga’s potential and the desire for a spark during a season filled with highs and lows.
Kansas fans recognize talent when they see it, and their call for Flory was as much about the future as it was about the present.
Bidunga might not be a centerpiece yet, but Monday night proved that when he’s on the court, the energy shifts.
And as March approaches, that’s exactly the kind of spark Kansas might need.