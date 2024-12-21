What Bill Self Said About Elite Five-Star Forward Bryson Tiller
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self shared his thoughts on Bryson Tiller, a newly enrolled forward with incredible physical tools.
Recently reclassified to the class of 2024, Tiller is a 6-foot-10 powerhouse with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, a 9-foot-3 standing reach, and hands measuring an impressive 11 inches. Initially a top-20 recruit in the 2025 class, his reclassification to 2024 has placed him in the 40s.
He’s long, athletic, and versatile, with an inside-out game that’s still developing.
While Tiller’s talent is undeniable, Self acknowledged that the young forward has faced challenges.
"He's been nicked up from his surgery," Self said. "He'll be cleared but really not to the point where he can really impact his high school season, probably, in the manner in which he hoped he would his senior year. And the fact that he hadn't played, McDonald's All-American, stuff like that means so much to these kids and families, which it should. But he's probably put himself in a situation that would be a lot more difficult to do if you're not competing. So getting here, and he'll be healthy, hopefully, by the time he arrives, or soon after."
Despite those hurdles, Self believes Tiller will gain valuable experience when he arrives in Lawrence.
"How we do things, schemes, style, what our expectations are," Self said, describing what Tiller can expect to learn in his first semester. "Playing against Hunter and KJ and Flory every day will also be good for him. I think there are a lot of things that go into it, probably getting a comfort level with me, maybe seeing the value of what it's like for when we go on the road. He'll travel with us when we go on the road and how other people react to the Kansas jersey, things like that."