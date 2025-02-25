What Bill Self Said About Hunter Dickinson’s Insane Night Against Colorado
Hunter Dickinson put on a show Monday night for Kansas Basketball, and Bill Self didn’t hesitate to give him his flowers after the game.
“I thought he was the best player in the game, obviously,” Self said. “We got killed on the glass, and if it wasn’t for Hunter, it would’ve been worse.”
Dickinson was unstoppable, scoring 32 points and carrying Kansas to a 71-64 win over Colorado. The big man had been spending more time on the perimeter in recent games, but against the Buffaloes, he got back to dominating in the paint—something Self was happy to see.
“Hunter got to the block more—he’s been so much on the perimeter lately—and did a lot of good things down there,” Self added.
The Jayhawks needed every bit of Dickinson’s monster performance. Kansas struggled on the boards and went cold from the field at times, but Dickinson’s presence inside kept them in control when things got tight.
With Kansas fighting to climb back into the Top 25, performances like this from Dickinson will be key down the stretch. And if he keeps playing like this, Self won’t have much to be mad about.