What Bill Self Said About Missouri's Court Storm
For the second time in a week, the Kansas Jayhawks found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard, falling to Missouri in a thrilling matchup on Sunday.
The loss was spearheaded by a breakout performance from Missouri guard Tamar Bates, who torched Kansas for 29 points on 60 percent shooting while adding five steals.
Bates’ performance proved too much for Kansas to overcome, as the Jayhawks struggled to match his intensity on both ends of the floor.
The Tigers’ victory sparked an eruption of excitement at Mizzou Arena, with students preparing to storm the court as the final seconds ticked away.
In an unusual turn of events, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates called a timeout just as fans began spilling toward the floor, ensuring an orderly finish to the game and protecting Kansas players from any unintended chaos.
That act of sportsmanship didn’t go unnoticed by Self, who commended Gates for his decision during the postgame handshake.
“Usually, I’m the one calling the timeout to manage things,” Self said. “But that was a classy move by Dennis. Let’s just call it like it is—it was a class move.”
Kansas, now reeling after back-to-back losses, will need to regroup quickly as it faces a tough slate of upcoming games.
The Jayhawks’ defense has been a focal point of criticism in their recent outings, with Bates’ standout performance highlighting the struggles they’ve faced guarding explosive perimeter players.