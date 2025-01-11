What Bill Self Saw From Kansas' Elite Defense Against Cincinnati
Kansas basketball secured a 54-40 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday, powered by an outstanding defensive performance.
The Jayhawks held the Bearcats to just 18-for-59 shooting from the field, including a dismal 3-for-22 from beyond the arc. They forced 12 turnovers, blocked two shots, and collected five steals, making it difficult for Cincinnati to find any offensive rhythm.
“Our ball screen defense was on point. We didn’t give up straight line drives. We didn’t give up lobs, and we didn’t give up any angles. And that was the key,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said after the game. “When you defend the arc, you’ve got to be able to take away baskets at the rim.”
Self highlighted how his team improved throughout the game, particularly in their ability to control the paint.
“They started the game out, according to our analytics expert Chase Buford, 18-2 in the paint against us,” Self said. “And we ended up winning that battle, 32-24, so that’s 30-6 after that. I mean, 14 and 12. I thought he was great.”
KJ Adams Jr. played a pivotal role in the second half, providing energy and strong defensive play that set the tone for the rest of the team.
“KJ [Adams Jr.] in the second half was fantastic. And we didn’t make any shots. Diggy got great looks and didn’t make them, and Zeke was off offensively a little bit,” Self said. “But [Shakeel Moore] defensively and KJ defensively in the second half just kind of inspired everybody else to guard. And it was good.”
The Jayhawks' suffocating defense proved to be the difference, allowing them to overcome offensive struggles and secure another conference win.