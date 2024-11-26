What Duke’s Jon Scheyer Said About Kansas Basketball Ahead of Showdown
LAS VEGAS — Top-ranked Kansas is set to face No. 11 Duke in a high-profile clash Tuesday night, a matchup showcasing two of college basketball’s most storied programs.
With the Jayhawks entering as the No. 1 team in the country, the game presents a significant opportunity for both squads to test their depth in the early season.
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, preparing for the challenge of facing the Jayhawks, praised Kansas for the test they present.
“We want to make sure they're as ready as possible, while still building up their strength and their physicality,” Scheyer said about his team’s approach. “Understanding what these games are going to present.”
Kansas, led by Hall of Fame coach Bill Self, has a roster packed with experience and firepower, headlined by preseason All-American Hunter Dickinson.
The Jayhawks have flexed their dominance early this season, solidifying their position at the top of the rankings.
Scheyer stressed the importance of his players staying focused amid the high stakes.
“We’ve worked really hard on attacking every game, no matter the situation, no matter the ranking, no matter (the location), the same way,” he said. “How can you approach it and be better than you were in the last game?”
For Kansas, this matchup serves as a chance to reinforce their status as the team to beat. For Duke, it’s an opportunity to test their young but talented lineup against the nation’s best.
Tip-off at T-Mobile Arena promises an electric atmosphere as two blue-blood programs collide on a national stage.