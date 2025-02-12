What Former Jayhawk Tad Boyle Said About Kansas Return with Danny Manning
After Colorado’s 71-59 loss to Kansas on Tuesday night, Buffaloes head coach and former Kansas Jayhawk Tad Boyle took a moment to reflect on returning to Allen Fieldhouse—a place that still feels like home to him.
“I don’t have to tell you guys that Kansas is a special place,” Boyle said. “Don’t take it for granted.”
Boyle also shared a lighthearted conversation he had with Colorado assistant coach Danny Manning, another Kansas legend. Manning, who helped lead the Jayhawks to the 1988 NCAA championship, experienced Allen Fieldhouse from the opposing bench for the first time.
“I asked Danny if he’d ever been on the opposing bench here, and he said he hadn’t,” Boyle said, chuckling. “I told him, ‘Well, it’s not quite as much fun.’”
As for the game, Kansas jumped out to a 40-26 halftime lead with a balanced attack led by Hunter Dickinson’s dominance in the paint.
The Buffaloes made a spirited comeback early in the second half, cutting the deficit to just five points at 50-45 with 13:16 to play. But the Jayhawks responded with a suffocating defense and a decisive scoring run to put the game out of reach.
"Really happy with how our fans recognized them," Kansas head coach Bill Self said after the game.
Dickinson led all scorers with 19 points and nine rebounds, while point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. chipped in 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Zeke Mayo added 13 points, including three clutch three-pointers and nine rebounds, to help Kansas pull away down the stretch.
Despite the loss, Boyle praised his team’s effort, acknowledging the challenges of playing at Allen Fieldhouse.
Still, the game served as a nostalgic moment for both Boyle and Manning, reminding them of the rich history and legacy of Kansas basketball—one they both played a part in.