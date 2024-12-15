What’s Happening with AJ Storr at Kansas?
When AJ Storr transferred to Kansas basketball, expectations were sky-high.
After averaging 16.8 points per game for Wisconsin last season, Storr seemed poised to become a major contributor for the Jayhawks.
Yet, as conference play nears, Storr has struggled to find his footing in Lawrence, leaving both fans and the coaching staff searching for answers.
Saturday’s game against NC State served as another reminder of Storr’s difficulties. In six first-half minutes, he went 0-for-2 from the field and didn’t record a single counting stat. His second-half performance was only marginally better, finishing with two points and two rebounds.
For a player with Storr’s pedigree, these numbers are concerning.
What’s Holding Storr Back?
Kansas head coach Bill Self candidly admitted recently that he may have “messed up” Storr—a rare acknowledgment from a coach of his caliber.
Watching Storr play, it’s easy to see why. He appears to be overthinking his role, which has led to inconsistent and tentative play. The confidence that made him a standout at Wisconsin seems to be missing.
Compounding the issue is the competitive nature of Kansas’ roster. Storr has yet to establish himself among the team’s primary contributors, and with limited minutes, he hasn’t been able to show the dynamic scoring ability that was expected of him.
Even with Rylan Griffin having a subpar outing on Saturday, Storr hasn’t done enough to demand more playing time.
Why Kansas Needs Storr to Step Up
Kansas, however, needs Storr to figure it out.
Coach Self has been clear that Storr’s development is crucial if the Jayhawks are to reach their full potential this season. The flashes of talent are there, but they’ve been fleeting.
With conference play just one game away, the time for adjustments is running out.
This puts Kansas in a difficult position.
Do they continue to invest in Storr, hoping he can play through his struggles and emerge as a key piece? Or do they shift focus to other players who are producing more consistently, potentially sacrificing Storr’s long-term development?
It’s a delicate balance, especially for a team with championship aspirations.
A One-and-Done, but Not as Expected, Perhaps
When Storr arrived in Lawrence, he confidently declared himself a one-and-done player.
That may still hold true, but not in the way anyone anticipated. Instead of using this season to propel himself to the NBA, Storr risks becoming a cautionary tale of unrealized potential.
Still, it’s too early to completely write him off.
College basketball has seen countless players who took time to adjust before finding their stride. Storr’s talent is undeniable, and one breakout performance could reignite his season.
The question is whether Kansas has the time and patience to wait for that moment.