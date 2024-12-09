What’s Wrong with Kansas Basketball? Adjusting Expectations Could Be the Answer
Kansas basketball doesn’t often find itself under scrutiny this early in the season, but losses to Creighton and Missouri have sparked questions about the Jayhawks. What’s wrong?
The answer might be simpler than it seems: the roster just isn’t as good as preseason projections suggested. And that’s okay.
Coming into the season, Kansas was hyped as a national title contender, with a blend of returning stars and high-profile newcomers. But reality has shown a team still searching for its identity. Roles aren’t fully defined, chemistry isn’t where it needs to be, and the Jayhawks have yet to find the consistency required to dominate.
The loss to Creighton highlighted some of these issues, as Kansas struggled to match the Bluejays’ physicality and defensive intensity. Against Missouri, familiar problems resurfaced, with the Jayhawks unable to generate enough offensive rhythm to keep up with the Tigers’ energy and pace.
Part of this could stem from inflated expectations. Preseason rankings often hinge on potential rather than proven production, and Kansas has faced the double-edged sword of being tabbed as a top-tier team. While the talent is undoubtedly there, translating it into wins against elite competition is another matter.
It’s also worth noting that college basketball isn’t a sprint—it’s a marathon. Bill Self’s teams have a history of peaking at the right time, with adjustments made over the course of the season. This year’s squad may simply need more time to gel and adapt to Self’s system.
What’s crucial now is perspective. It’s not unusual for great programs to stumble early or face tougher growing pains than anticipated. Sometimes, a roster isn’t as dominant as it looks on paper, but that doesn’t mean the season is a lost cause.
Kansas still has plenty of opportunities to refine its play and prove it belongs among the nation’s elite. The key will be whether the Jayhawks can embrace the process, make the necessary adjustments, and hit their stride when it counts the most—March.
For now, maybe it’s not about fixing what’s “wrong” but accepting where this team is and letting them grow into what they can be.