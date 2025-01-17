What Kansas State Head Coach Jerome Tang Said About the Jayhawks
As the Kansas Jayhawks gear up to face in-state rival Kansas State in Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown, Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang didn’t hold back on his respect for the Jayhawks’ defensive intensity.
“They really really guard you,” Tang said Thursday afternoon. “Very much like Houston. Their double-team screens and their ball-scheme screens are a little different.”
Under Bill Self’s leadership, Kansas has long been known for its suffocating defense, and this season is no exception. Despite a slower start than usual, the Jayhawks have maintained their trademark defensive intensity, consistently frustrating opposing offenses with well-executed schemes and relentless effort. Even with a few recent setbacks, Kansas remains a formidable force in the Big 12, relying on its ability to dictate the game on the defensive end.
Tang also discussed his own team’s progress, emphasizing the Wildcats’ character and resilience as they prepare to take on their toughest rival.
“We just had probably our best practice of the year because we've got guys with character,” Tang said. “And that character, through the struggle, building perseverance, is ultimately what gives us hope that we're going to get this thing going in the right direction.”
Even with their challenges, Tang is optimistic.
“I'm just telling you, I'm really excited about the growth that we're making and where we're heading,” he said. “And this is a long season.”
Tang also reflected on the importance of staying focused, a mindset the Wildcats will need if they hope to slow down a Kansas team known for capitalizing on mistakes.
“I know I keep telling you we watch it and it's one game, and that's what it is. And their approach to that has been great. I'm really looking forward to watching how this thing progresses moving forward. We got better today (and) we got better against Texas Tech.”
The Jayhawks come into the matchup eager to bounce back from their recent 17-point road loss to Iowa State, and Tang knows his Wildcats will need to fight hard to compete.
“We hang in there and we fight," Tang said. "We keep scrapping and clawing. We have each other's backs in the good and the bad times, and there'll be more good times coming."