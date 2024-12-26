What KenPom Ranks Kansas in Key Metrics Before Conference Opener
The Kansas Jayhawks’ season has been a tale of ups and downs, as they prepare to embark on the grind of conference play.
With a 9-2 record, Kansas has demonstrated its ability to contend with top-tier programs, despite a couple of setbacks along the way.
The Jayhawks’ only losses came in back-to-back games against Creighton and Missouri earlier this month—two strong teams in their own right. Meanwhile, Kansas has built an impressive résumé with victories over then-No. 9 North Carolina, No. 4 Duke, and perennial powerhouse Michigan State.
But what do KenPom’s advanced metrics reveal about this Kansas team? Let’s break it down.
KenPom Rankings Snapshot
- Overall Rank: No. 8
- Trend: No change from the previous update
- Net Rating: +24.65 (difference between offensive and defensive efficiency)
- Offensive Rating (AdjO): 118.1 (26th nationally)
- Defensive Rating (AdjD): 93.5 (8th nationally)
- Adjusted Tempo: 70.0 (106th nationally)
- Luck Factor: +0.26 (145th nationally)
Their elite defense, coupled with a capable offense, positions the Jayhawks as a real contender in the Big 12.
While their rank has not shifted in KenPom’s latest update, consistency is often as important as improvement during a grueling season.
The road ahead will test Bill Self and the Jayhawks, but their performance metrics suggest they have the tools to navigate the challenges and make a deep run this year.