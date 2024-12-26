KANSAS

What KenPom Ranks Kansas in Key Metrics Before Conference Opener

One of the top statistical services continues to rank the Jayhawks favorably.

Mathey Gibson

Dec 22, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to play against the Brown Bears during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to play against the Brown Bears during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas Jayhawks’ season has been a tale of ups and downs, as they prepare to embark on the grind of conference play.

With a 9-2 record, Kansas has demonstrated its ability to contend with top-tier programs, despite a couple of setbacks along the way.

The Jayhawks’ only losses came in back-to-back games against Creighton and Missouri earlier this month—two strong teams in their own right. Meanwhile, Kansas has built an impressive résumé with victories over then-No. 9 North Carolina, No. 4 Duke, and perennial powerhouse Michigan State.

But what do KenPom’s advanced metrics reveal about this Kansas team? Let’s break it down.

KenPom Rankings Snapshot

Kansas Jayhawks
Dec 22, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) shoots as Brown Bears guard Aaron Cooley (21) looks on during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
  • Overall Rank: No. 8
  • Trend: No change from the previous update
  • Net Rating: +24.65 (difference between offensive and defensive efficiency)
  • Offensive Rating (AdjO): 118.1 (26th nationally)
  • Defensive Rating (AdjD): 93.5 (8th nationally)
  • Adjusted Tempo: 70.0 (106th nationally)
  • Luck Factor: +0.26 (145th nationally)

Their elite defense, coupled with a capable offense, positions the Jayhawks as a real contender in the Big 12.

While their rank has not shifted in KenPom’s latest update, consistency is often as important as improvement during a grueling season.

The road ahead will test Bill Self and the Jayhawks, but their performance metrics suggest they have the tools to navigate the challenges and make a deep run this year.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

Latest Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Jayhawks Back on Track?

Bill Self: Jayhawks Are Progressing, But Still Finding Their Identity

What We Learned From Kansas Basketball’s Dominant Victory Over Brown

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/Basketball