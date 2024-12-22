What We Learned From Kansas Basketball’s Dominant Victory Over Brown
No. 8 Kansas basketball cruised past Brown on Sunday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse, wrapping up an 87-53 victory that showcased the Jayhawks’ potential and a standout performance from Zeke Mayo.
Let’s start with the headline: Zeke Mayo is that guy.
Mayo lit it up with 25 points on an efficient 10-of-15 shooting, including a sizzling 5-for-8 from deep. But he didn’t stop there. Mayo also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists, putting on a clinic that the Bears simply couldn't contain.
The game didn’t start as a blowout, though.
Brown (7-4) hung tough in the first half, staying within a point of Kansas 10 minutes into the game. The Bears’ scrappy defense and hustle gave the Jayhawks some trouble early on, especially as Kansas struggled to convert in the lane.
But everything changed after halftime. Kansas (9-2) turned up the heat defensively and found its rhythm offensively. Mayo knocked down back-to-back threes, pushing the lead to 25 with 12 minutes left, and the Bears couldn’t recover.
Hunter Dickinson also made his presence felt, contributing a solid double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. The Jayhawks shot an efficient 50% from the field (34-for-68) and buried eight threes in 22 attempts.
Meanwhile, Brown’s offense couldn’t keep pace. Kino Lily Jr. led the Bears with 18 points, but as a team, they shot just 26.7% from the floor and a rough 24% from beyond the arc.
In the end, Kansas reminded everyone why it’s a top-10 team. The defense clamped down, and the offense found its groove after a slow start. And most importantly, Mayo made it clear: he’s ready to be a leader on this squad.
If you’re a Kansas fan, you’ve got to feel good about what you saw—especially knowing Mayo is just getting started as they head into conference play.