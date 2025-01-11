What Went Right, What Went Wrong in Kansas' Victory Over Cincinnati
The Jayhawks secured a big victory over the Bearcats on Saturday. Here’s a breakdown of what worked—and what didn’t.
The Kansas Jayhawks secured a hard-fought 54-40 victory over Cincinnati, showcasing flashes of brilliance mixed with areas that left fans and coaching staff with room for improvement.
While the win keeps their momentum rolling, the performance was far from flawless.
What Went Right
- Hunter Dickinson: Hunter Dickinson was the player of the game, finishing with a double-double and controlling the paint on both ends of the floor. He was a dominant force inside, scoring efficiently and grabbing key rebounds. His presence allowed Kansas to dictate the tempo and keep Cincinnati on the defensive. Dickinson’s size and skill were simply too much for the Bearcats to handle in the paint.
- Rebounding Battle (44-42): Kansas edged Cincinnati in a tough rebounding battle, 44-42, with their effort on the glass being one of the key factors in their victory. The Jayhawks’ ability to secure offensive and defensive boards allowed them to control possessions, especially in big moments down the stretch of the second half.
- Nasty Defense: Kansas’ defense was suffocating all game long. From pressuring the ball to forcing turnovers, their defensive intensity was off the charts. The Jayhawks were able to disrupt Cincinnati’s offensive flow at every turn, making it difficult for the Bearcats to get into a rhythm. Whether it was blocking shots, contesting jumpers, or disrupting passing lanes, Kansas’ defense was stifling, with Coach Self’s squad proving they can lock down when it matters most.
What Went Wrong
- Dajuan Harris Struggled: Harris just couldn’t get it going offensively in this game. He made a number of uncharacteristic mistakes, including some blown layups and missed opportunities around the basket. As the point guard, Harris is expected to set the tone and run the offense efficiently, but his struggles on the floor, both in scoring and facilitating, left Kansas without a true offensive flow at times. His inability to contribute at his usual level added to the Jayhawks' offensive woes, particularly in the first half.
- Offense Stagnates with KJ Adams on the Court: Kansas’ offense appeared stagnant when KJ Adams was on the floor, particularly in the second half. Adams has the athleticism and versatility to be a key contributor, but on this night, his offensive game wasn’t clicking. His struggles to finish plays and make an impact around the basket limited Kansas’ options. The Jayhawks couldn’t create the kind of offensive spacing they needed with Adams on the floor, and it hurt their overall offensive flow at times.
- Three-Point Shooting Woes: Kansas’ three-point shooting was another area where they came up short, particularly in the second half. The Jayhawks finished the game shooting just 2-of-21 (9.5%) from beyond the arc, with many of those misses coming in crucial moments. The lack of consistent perimeter shooting prevented Kansas from stretching the floor and opening up the paint, forcing them to rely on inside scoring. If Kansas is to improve their overall game, getting their three-point shooting back on track is a must.
