Where ESPN BPI Ranks Kansas Before Conference Play
The Kansas Jayhawks have had a season filled with both challenges and high points, setting the stage for an intriguing conference schedule.
At 9-2, the team has demonstrated resilience and the ability to compete with top programs, despite a few early stumbles.
Kansas encountered back-to-back losses in early December to Creighton and Missouri, two solid opponents.
However, those setbacks remain the only blemishes on their record. The Jayhawks have also tallied impressive victories, including triumphs over then-No. 9 North Carolina, No. 4 Duke, and Michigan State, cementing their reputation as a team capable of taking down elite competition.
More recently, Kansas added wins against North Carolina State and Brown, building momentum ahead of Big 12 play.
As conference action looms, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) offers a promising outlook for the Jayhawks.
ESPN Basketball Power Index Snapshot
- BPI Ranking: No. 5
- Trend: Up 2 spots from the previous update
- Win/Loss Projection: 22-8
- Chance to Win the Big 12: 15.5%