KANSAS

Where ESPN BPI Ranks Kansas Before Conference Play

The Jayhawks are making impressive strides in one key ratings metric.

Mathey Gibson

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self waves towards fans after defeating North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks 66-84 inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self waves towards fans after defeating North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks 66-84 inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas Jayhawks have had a season filled with both challenges and high points, setting the stage for an intriguing conference schedule.

At 9-2, the team has demonstrated resilience and the ability to compete with top programs, despite a few early stumbles.

Kansas encountered back-to-back losses in early December to Creighton and Missouri, two solid opponents.

However, those setbacks remain the only blemishes on their record. The Jayhawks have also tallied impressive victories, including triumphs over then-No. 9 North Carolina, No. 4 Duke, and Michigan State, cementing their reputation as a team capable of taking down elite competition.

More recently, Kansas added wins against North Carolina State and Brown, building momentum ahead of Big 12 play.

As conference action looms, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) offers a promising outlook for the Jayhawks.

ESPN Basketball Power Index Snapshot

Zeke Mayo
Dec 22, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) and Brown Bears guard Jeremiah Jenkins (2) fight for a loose ball during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
  • BPI Ranking: No. 5
  • Trend: Up 2 spots from the previous update
  • Win/Loss Projection: 22-8
  • Chance to Win the Big 12: 15.5%

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

Latest Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Jayhawks Back on Track?

Bill Self: Jayhawks Are Progressing, But Still Finding Their Identity

What We Learned From Kansas Basketball’s Dominant Victory Over Brown

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/Basketball