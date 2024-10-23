Where Kansas Basketball is Ranked in Preseason Polls
As the excitement of the 2024-25 college basketball season draws near, there's a palpable buzz surrounding the Kansas Jayhawks.
With the return of Hunter Dickinson—a front-runner for the Naismith Player of the Year award—the Jayhawks have a star who can lead them back to glory. Adding to the hype is a stellar group of transfers, including AJ Storr, Rylan Griffen, and Zeke Mayo, each ready to make their mark on Bill Self's program.
Here’s how the Jayhawks shape up in the polls as we head into the season.
2024-25 Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
- Kansas – 1449 (30)
- Alabama – 1428 (14)
- UConn – 1345 (11)
- Houston – 1343 (4)
- Iowa State – 1177
- Gonzaga – 1157 (1)
- Duke – 1154
- Baylor – 1109
- North Carolina – 1037
- Arizona – 905
- Auburn – 901
- Tennessee – 775
- Texas A&M – 737
- Purdue – 678
- Creighton – 631
- Arkansas – 625
- Indiana – 492
- Marquette – 484
- Texas – 332
- Cincinnati – 271
- Florida – 249
- UCLA – 210
- Kentucky – 191
- Ole Miss – 132
- Rutgers – 102
Other Receiving Votes: Illinois 92, St. John's 91, Xavier 73, Texas Tech 58, Wake Forest 37, Kansas St 30, Michigan St. 29, Ohio St. 29, Michigan 19, BYU 14, Oregon 12, McNeese St. 11, Miami 11, Boise St. 9, Saint Louis 9, Clemson 9, Providence 9, Mississippi St. 6, VCU 6, Wisconsin 5, Saint Mary's 5, Louisville 4, UAB 4, Ark Little Rock 3, Grand Canyon 3, Arizona St 2, San Diego St. 2, Princeton 2, High Point 1, Maryland 1.
2024-25 Preseason Coaches Poll
- Kansas – 743 (15)
- Alabama – 718 (6)
- UConn – 717 (6)
- Houston – 698 (4)
- Duke – 625
- Iowa State – 591
- Gonzaga – 575
- Baylor – 545
- Arizona – 510
- North Carolina – 498
- Auburn – 465
- Tennessee – 437
- Purdue – 390
- Creighton – 342
- Texas A&M – 332
- Arkansas – 272
- Marquette – 268
- Indiana – 208
- Texas – 166
- Cincinnati – 163
- Florida – 130
- UCLA – 123
- Kentucky – 95
- Illinois – 87
- Ole Miss – 66
Other receiving votes: Texas Tech 60; Rutgers 57; St. John's 42; Xavier 26; Michigan State 25; Oregon 16; BYU 16; Kansas State 11; Saint Mary's 9; Boise State 9; Clemson 8; Ohio State 7; Dayton 7; Maryland 4; Grand Canyon 3; Wake Forest 2; Virginia 2; San Diego State 2; Princeton 2; Mississippi State 2; Wisconsin 1.