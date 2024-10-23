KANSAS

Where Kansas Basketball is Ranked in Preseason Polls

Once again, the Jayhawks are positioned as national title contenders in the preseason.

Mathey Gibson

Oct 23, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) talks to media during the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) talks to media during the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the excitement of the 2024-25 college basketball season draws near, there's a palpable buzz surrounding the Kansas Jayhawks.

With the return of Hunter Dickinson—a front-runner for the Naismith Player of the Year award—the Jayhawks have a star who can lead them back to glory. Adding to the hype is a stellar group of transfers, including AJ Storr, Rylan Griffen, and Zeke Mayo, each ready to make their mark on Bill Self's program.

Here’s how the Jayhawks shape up in the polls as we head into the season.

2024-25 Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

  1. Kansas – 1449 (30)
  2. Alabama – 1428 (14)
  3. UConn – 1345 (11)
  4. Houston – 1343 (4)
  5. Iowa State – 1177
  6. Gonzaga – 1157 (1)
  7. Duke – 1154
  8. Baylor – 1109
  9. North Carolina – 1037
  10. Arizona – 905
  11. Auburn – 901
  12. Tennessee – 775
  13. Texas A&M – 737
  14. Purdue – 678
  15. Creighton – 631
  16. Arkansas – 625
  17. Indiana – 492
  18. Marquette – 484
  19. Texas – 332
  20. Cincinnati – 271
  21. Florida – 249
  22. UCLA – 210
  23. Kentucky – 191
  24. Ole Miss – 132
  25. Rutgers – 102

Other Receiving Votes: Illinois 92, St. John's 91, Xavier 73, Texas Tech 58, Wake Forest 37, Kansas St 30, Michigan St. 29, Ohio St. 29, Michigan 19, BYU 14, Oregon 12, McNeese St. 11, Miami 11, Boise St. 9, Saint Louis 9, Clemson 9, Providence 9, Mississippi St. 6, VCU 6, Wisconsin 5, Saint Mary's 5, Louisville 4, UAB 4, Ark Little Rock 3, Grand Canyon 3, Arizona St 2, San Diego St. 2, Princeton 2, High Point 1, Maryland 1.

2024-25 Preseason Coaches Poll

  1. Kansas – 743 (15)
  2. Alabama – 718 (6)
  3. UConn – 717 (6)
  4. Houston – 698 (4)
  5. Duke – 625
  6. Iowa State – 591
  7. Gonzaga – 575
  8. Baylor – 545
  9. Arizona – 510
  10. North Carolina – 498
  11. Auburn – 465
  12. Tennessee – 437
  13. Purdue – 390
  14. Creighton – 342
  15. Texas A&M – 332
  16. Arkansas – 272
  17. Marquette – 268
  18. Indiana – 208
  19. Texas – 166
  20. Cincinnati – 163
  21. Florida – 130
  22. UCLA – 123
  23. Kentucky – 95
  24. Illinois – 87
  25. Ole Miss – 66

Other receiving votes: Texas Tech 60; Rutgers 57; St. John's 42; Xavier 26; Michigan State 25; Oregon 16; BYU 16; Kansas State 11; Saint Mary's 9; Boise State 9; Clemson 8; Ohio State 7; Dayton 7; Maryland 4; Grand Canyon 3; Wake Forest 2; Virginia 2; San Diego State 2; Princeton 2; Mississippi State 2; Wisconsin 1.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/Basketball