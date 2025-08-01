Where Kansas Basketball Landed in ESPN's Latest Bracketology
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi recently released his latest way-too-early projections for the 2025–26 college basketball season.
In his updated bracket, the Kansas Jayhawks are listed as a No. 6 seed in the West Region, set to face the winner of a First Four matchup between No. 11 seeds Iowa and SMU.
Led by incoming freshman Darryn Peterson, KU is hoping for better fortunes after three consecutive first weekend exits in March Madness.
Kansas had fallen to as low as a No. 7 seed in Lunardi's projections earlier this offseason, but the recent additions of Kohl Rosario and Paul Mbiya may have contributed to the rise in their projected ranking.
Last season, Kansas was selected as a No. 7 seed, the worst mark since Bill Self took over as head coach in 2003. The Jayhawks' previous worst seed under Self was a No. 4 seed.
With improved depth in the backcourt and a highly touted freshman class, the Jayhawks appear to be more balanced than they were a season ago.
The development of returning big man Flory Bidunga and transfers like Melvin Council Jr., Tre White, and Jayden Dawson will be crucial in determining how far this team can go.
Kansas has a lot to prove to the national media with its new-look roster, but it certainly has enough talent to compete atop the Big 12 in the upcoming campaign.