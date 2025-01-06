KANSAS

Where Kansas Basketball Ranks in the Latest AP Poll

The Jayhawks slip two spots to No. 11 following a loss to West Virginia and a win over UCF.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Rakease Passmore (4) goes to the basket in front of UCF Knights forward Benny Williams (5) during the second half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks bounced back in dominant fashion Sunday night, following a tough loss to West Virginia earlier in the week.

Despite the setback, the team secured the No. 11 spot in the latest AP Poll after throttling UCF in a resounding statement win.

The drop to No. 11 comes after a turbulent stretch where the Jayhawks faced questions about consistency, particularly after their loss to West Virginia.

However, their dominating play against UCF, highlighted by standout performances from players like Flory Bidunga, Rylan Griffen, and Hunter Dickinson, helped the team reassert itself in the Big 12.

AP Top 25

Bill self
Jan 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self looks on during the second half against the UCF Knights at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

1.) Tennessee (45)
2.) Auburn (15)
3.) Iowa State
4.) Duke
5.) Alabama
6.) Kentucky
7.) Marquette
8.) Florida
9.) UConn
10.) Texas A&M
11.) Kansas
12.) Houston
13.) Illinois
14.) Mississippi State
15.) Oregon
16.) Michigan State
17.) Oklahoma
18.) Gonzaga
19.) Memphis
20.) Purdue
21.) West Virginia
22.) UCLA
23.) Ole Miss
24.) Michigan
25.) Utah State

Also receiving votes:
Pittsburgh 91, Arkansas 62, Nebraska 62, Baylor 32, Wisconsin 31, St. John's 27, San Diego St. 26, Cincinnati 22, Clemson 19, Maryland 7, Georgia 6, St. Bonaventure 6, Texas Tech 6, Indiana 6, Missouri 5, Arizona 3, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Vanderbilt 1, Xavier 1.

Mathey Gibson
