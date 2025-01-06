Where Kansas Basketball Ranks in the Latest AP Poll
The Kansas Jayhawks bounced back in dominant fashion Sunday night, following a tough loss to West Virginia earlier in the week.
Despite the setback, the team secured the No. 11 spot in the latest AP Poll after throttling UCF in a resounding statement win.
The drop to No. 11 comes after a turbulent stretch where the Jayhawks faced questions about consistency, particularly after their loss to West Virginia.
However, their dominating play against UCF, highlighted by standout performances from players like Flory Bidunga, Rylan Griffen, and Hunter Dickinson, helped the team reassert itself in the Big 12.
AP Top 25
1.) Tennessee (45)
2.) Auburn (15)
3.) Iowa State
4.) Duke
5.) Alabama
6.) Kentucky
7.) Marquette
8.) Florida
9.) UConn
10.) Texas A&M
11.) Kansas
12.) Houston
13.) Illinois
14.) Mississippi State
15.) Oregon
16.) Michigan State
17.) Oklahoma
18.) Gonzaga
19.) Memphis
20.) Purdue
21.) West Virginia
22.) UCLA
23.) Ole Miss
24.) Michigan
25.) Utah State
Also receiving votes:
Pittsburgh 91, Arkansas 62, Nebraska 62, Baylor 32, Wisconsin 31, St. John's 27, San Diego St. 26, Cincinnati 22, Clemson 19, Maryland 7, Georgia 6, St. Bonaventure 6, Texas Tech 6, Indiana 6, Missouri 5, Arizona 3, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Vanderbilt 1, Xavier 1.