Where Kansas Basketball Stands in Bracketology After Iowa State Win

Where the Jayhawks sit less than six weeks from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) shoots against Iowa State Cyclones center Dishon Jackson (1) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Ah yes, March is nearly upon us.

With less than six weeks remaining until Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, the picture is starting to take shape—and Kansas basketball is firmly in the mix despite recent setbacks.

The Jayhawks dropped to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll on Monday, but followed that up with a blowout victory at home over No. 8 Iowa State.

ESPN’s Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi still projects Kansas with a solid seed in the tournament field.

Kansas Slotted as a 3-Seed

In Lunardi’s latest projections, Kansas holds a No. 3 seed in the East Region, with games scheduled to begin in Denver.

The Jayhawks are matched up against No. 14 seed Towson in the opening round, a favorable draw on paper but one that Kansas can’t afford to overlook given the volatility of March Madness.

East Region - ESPN Bracketology

(1) Duke (AQ) vs. (16) Marist (AQ) / (16) American (AQ)
(8) Baylor vs. (9) Texas
(5) Ole Miss vs. (12) George Mason (AQ)
(4) Michigan State (AQ) vs. (13) Akron (AQ)
(6) UCLA vs. (11) Georgia
(3) Kansas vs. (14) Towson (AQ)
(7) Michigan vs. (10) New Mexico (AQ)
(2) Florida vs. (15) UNC Asheville (AQ)

With some crucial Big 12 games ahead, the Jayhawks still have opportunities to strengthen their seeding.

A strong finish could push them back into the conversation for a 2-seed—or even a 1-seed—if results across the country break in their favor.

Mathey Gibson
Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

