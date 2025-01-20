Where Kansas Basketball Stands in the Latest ESPN BPI
Analytically speaking, the Jayhawks are holding steady.
Coming off a gritty win over Kansas State on Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks hold firm in the latest ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI).
The Jayhawks have found success through its defensive strength, but to make a deeper push, they’ll need to build on their offensive consistency. The next few weeks are critical as Kansas aims to solidify their standing in the Big 12 and improve their postseason outlook.
Here’s a snapshot of where things stand.
Kansas Jayhawks ESPN BPI Snapshot
- Overall Record: 13-4
- BPI Rating: 18.9
- BPI Rank: 7th (No change from the previous ranking)
- Offensive Rating: 8.1
- Defensive Rating: 10.7
- Projected Final Record: 22.5-8.5
- Projected Conference Record: 13.5-6.5
- Big 12 Title Chances: 11.8%
- Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st
