KANSAS

Where Kansas Basketball Stands in the Latest ESPN BPI

Analytically speaking, the Jayhawks are holding steady.

Mathey Gibson

Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) lines up a three-point shot against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) lines up a three-point shot against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming off a gritty win over Kansas State on Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks hold firm in the latest ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI).

The Jayhawks have found success through its defensive strength, but to make a deeper push, they’ll need to build on their offensive consistency. The next few weeks are critical as Kansas aims to solidify their standing in the Big 12 and improve their postseason outlook.

Here’s a snapshot of where things stand.

Kansas Jayhawks ESPN BPI Snapshot

Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks guard Shakeel Moore (0) drives the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Overall Record: 13-4
  • BPI Rating: 18.9
  • BPI Rank: 7th (No change from the previous ranking)
  • Offensive Rating: 8.1
  • Defensive Rating: 10.7
  • Projected Final Record: 22.5-8.5
  • Projected Conference Record: 13.5-6.5
  • Big 12 Title Chances: 11.8%
  • Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

3 Big Takeaways From Kansas Basketball’s Rivalry Win Over Kansas State

Rylan Griffen Struggles to Answer Bill Self’s Challenge in Kansas Victory

Kansas Basketball Wins Sunflower Showdown in 10-Point Victory Over Kansas State

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/Basketball