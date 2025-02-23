Where KenPom Ranks Kansas Basketball After Key Oklahoma State Win
Kansas basketball got a much-needed boost in the KenPom rankings after cruising past Oklahoma State with a dominant 96-64 win.
Now sitting at 18-9 overall and 9-7 in Big 12 play, the Jayhawks find themselves ranked 21st in KenPom’s latest update.
KenPom Kansas Basketball Snapshot
What’s driving that ranking? Defense. Kansas boasts the 5th-best defensive efficiency in the country, allowing just 91.9 points per 100 possessions.
Offensively, they’re putting up 115.4 points per 100 possessions, ranking 57th, and their pace of play (68.8 possessions per 40 minutes) sits at 108th nationally.
One interesting note—KenPom’s “luck” rating, which measures how a team performs in close games, has Kansas at -0.019 (227th in the country).
Translation: they haven’t exactly caught a ton of breaks in tight matchups.
With a strong non-conference strength of schedule (21st nationally), the Jayhawks have already faced some tough competition.
But as they gear up for the postseason, improving their offensive efficiency could be the key to making a deep run.