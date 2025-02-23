KANSAS

Where KenPom Ranks Kansas Basketball After Key Oklahoma State Win

The Jayhawks' metrics took a jump on Saturday following their victory over the Cowboys.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 22, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas basketball got a much-needed boost in the KenPom rankings after cruising past Oklahoma State with a dominant 96-64 win.

Now sitting at 18-9 overall and 9-7 in Big 12 play, the Jayhawks find themselves ranked 21st in KenPom’s latest update.

KenPom Kansas Basketball Snapshot

Jayhawks
Feb 22, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self celebrates after a play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

What’s driving that ranking? Defense. Kansas boasts the 5th-best defensive efficiency in the country, allowing just 91.9 points per 100 possessions.

Offensively, they’re putting up 115.4 points per 100 possessions, ranking 57th, and their pace of play (68.8 possessions per 40 minutes) sits at 108th nationally.

One interesting note—KenPom’s “luck” rating, which measures how a team performs in close games, has Kansas at -0.019 (227th in the country).

Translation: they haven’t exactly caught a ton of breaks in tight matchups.

With a strong non-conference strength of schedule (21st nationally), the Jayhawks have already faced some tough competition.

But as they gear up for the postseason, improving their offensive efficiency could be the key to making a deep run.

Kansas Jayhawks On SI

feed

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/Basketball