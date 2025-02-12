Who Should Get More Minutes? Evaluating KJ Adams Jr. vs. Flory Bidunga
When it comes to Kansas basketball in 2025, experience and raw talent collide this season with senior KJ Adams Jr. and freshman phenom Flory Bidunga.
Both players bring something unique to the floor, and with Big 12 play heating up, Bill Self has a decision to make: who should see more playing time down the stretch? Let’s break it down.
The Seasoned Veteran: KJ Adams Jr.
KJ Adams is the classic Bill Self big: tough, gritty, and reliable. In his senior season, Adams has become a Swiss Army knife for the Jayhawks, contributing in multiple ways.
His 67% shooting at the rim (44-for-66) reflects his ability to finish in traffic, and he’s posted a 13.5% assist rate, a sign of his versatility in the high-post offense.
Adams is also steady when it comes to taking care of the ball, with a respectable 12.5% turnover rate. He knows where to be, when to make the extra pass, and how to navigate the chaos of Big 12 defenses.
Plus, his 76% free-throw shooting means he’s mostly reliable in crunch time—a crucial edge in close games.
But Adams does have some limitations. He’s not a natural shot-blocker (just 3.2% block rate), and his rebounding numbers, especially defensively, are underwhelming (8.7% defensive rebounding rate). In high-intensity matchups, Kansas needs more rim protection and control of the glass.
The New Star: Flory Bidunga
Enter Flory Bidunga—the freshman from Congo and Indiana who’s made an immediate impact. Bidunga has wowed fans with his freakish athleticism and defensive dominance.
His 10.9% block rate is elite, and his 23.7% defensive rebounding rate shows that he’s cleaning up everything around the rim. Simply put, Bidunga is a game-changer in the paint.
Offensively, Bidunga is just as efficient, shooting a staggering 85% at the rim (63-for-74).
His 76.9% effective field goal percentage and 75% true shooting percentage are off the charts. He doesn’t need the ball in his hands to make an impact—he’s a dunk, put-back, or lob away from turning any possession into points.
However, Bidunga’s inexperience shows in two key areas: turnovers and fouls. His 17.6% turnover rate is too high, and his 5.8 fouls per 40 minutes could limit his minutes in close games.
Additionally, his 61% free-throw shooting is a liability in late-game situations.
Who Deserves More Minutes?
It’s not as simple as one player replacing the other—both have distinct roles.
Adams is the safer, steadier option, especially late in games when Kansas needs ball control and free-throw shooting. But when it comes to pure dominance, Bidunga’s ceiling is sky-high.
He alters shots, cleans the glass, and can single-handedly change the momentum with a highlight-reel block or dunk.
In high-stakes matchups—especially against elite Big 12 teams—Bidunga’s shot-blocking and rebounding give Kansas an edge they haven’t had in recent years, truthfully.
To maximize his impact, Self could continue staggering their minutes, using Adams in ball-control situations and Bidunga when the Jayhawks need more size and defense. Or, he could go all-in with Bidunga and take upside over high floor.
The Verdict
Bidunga should see more playing time as he continues to grow, especially in matchups where Kansas needs an athletic advantage in the paint. If it were up to me, he'd see an upwards hike in minutes.
But don’t underestimate Adams’ value—he’s been through the Big 12 wars and knows how to manage tough situations. With a balanced approach, the Jayhawks can have the best of both worlds.
As the season progresses toward its conclusion, it’ll be fascinating to watch how Bill Self manages his rotation.
And come tournament time, Kansas might just be one of the toughest teams to score on with Bidunga and Adams patrolling the paint together with Hunter Dickinson.