Why Kansas Basketball’s National Championship Odds Are Fading
The Kansas Jayhawks are no strangers to the national title conversation, but their odds to cut down the nets in April have taken a dip.
Heading into conference play with a 9-2 record, Kansas finds itself further down the list of contenders than fans might be used to seeing.
Oddsmakers currently have the Jayhawks at +2100 to win the NCAA Tournament, trailing teams like Duke (+750), Tennessee (+1100), and Houston (+1200).
How the Odds Stack Up
- Auburn: +600
- Duke: +750
- Tennessee: +1100
- Houston: +1200
- Gonzaga: +1400
- Connecticut: +1600
- Iowa State: +1600
- Alabama: +1900
- Kansas: +2100
Why the Slide?
It’s not entirely surprising that Kansas’s odds have slipped. Those early December losses to Creighton and Missouri hurt, even though both were against strong teams.
The Jayhawks have also had some inconsistencies offensively, with players like Rylan Griffen and AJ Storr still searching for their rhythm. Combine that with a hyper-competitive field this year—teams like Duke, Tennessee, and Auburn look particularly sharp—and Kansas’s dip makes sense.
There’s also the reality of Kansas’s roster transition. Bill Self is working to integrate new faces and build chemistry, which always takes time.
That process has shown flashes of promise but hasn’t yet reached its full potential.
Reasons for Optimism
Despite the odds slipping, there’s still plenty of reason to believe in the Jayhawks.
They’ve already beaten marquee programs like North Carolina, Duke, and Michigan State, proving they can compete with the best. Kansas’s defense, a consistent strength under Bill Self, has been rock solid, and their balanced attack gives them a foundation to build on.
The Big 12 schedule offers a perfect opportunity for Kansas to remind everyone why they’re a perennial powerhouse. A strong showing in one of the toughest conferences in the nation could quickly change the narrative.
Yes, the odds have dipped, and there are areas Kansas needs to improve. But this team has all the tools to turn things around.
If the Jayhawks can find consistency, get key players to step up, and continue building on their chemistry, they’ll be right back in the thick of the title conversation.