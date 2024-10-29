Will Elite 2025 Five-Star Darryn Peterson Choose Kansas Basketball?
The wait is nearly over for Kansas basketball fans, as five-star prospect Darryn Peterson is set to announce his college commitment on Friday, Nov. 1.
Kansas has made Peterson a top priority in its 2025 recruiting class, and head coach Bill Self is looking to secure this elite recruit as the final decision approaches.
Peterson, rated as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2025 class and the top combo guard, has garnered significant attention due to his high ranking and unique skill set. Standing at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-10.5 wingspan and 8-foot-7 standing reach, Peterson has the physicality to match his talent.
Known for his strong build and athleticism, he can outmuscle smaller guards, often creating dunk opportunities and quick, powerful drives in the half-court.
Should he commit to Kansas, Peterson would become KU’s highest-rated recruit since Josh Jackson in 2016. He would tie Jackson as the second-highest-rated Jayhawk recruit, with only Andrew Wiggins surpassing him in ranking.
Peterson’s instinctive offensive play and high basketball IQ allow him to read defenses and handle the ball with impressive poise. With his quick first step and natural scoring instincts, he’s built to make an immediate impact at the college level.
Stay tuned to Kansas on Sports Illustrated for the latest recruiting updates on Darryn Peterson as his decision day approaches.