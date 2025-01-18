WATCH: Zeke Mayo Catches Fire Against Kansas State in First Half
Kansas basketball guard Zeke Mayo couldn’t miss on Saturday, lighting up the first half against archrival Kansas State with a red-hot shooting display.
Mayo got things rolling with a deep three on Kansas’ opening possession, putting his team up 3-0. That was just the beginning.
With the Jayhawks already surging, Zeke Mayo knocked down back-to-back three-pointers, extending their lead from 8-0 to a dominant 14-0 start.
The Wildcats struggled to respond as Mayo continued his barrage from deep, later hitting another triple to push the score to 24-11 with 8:50 remaining.
He wasn’t done yet—Mayo drilled his fourth three of the half to stretch the lead to 37-26. By the time the first half ended, the Jayhawks held a solid 39-29 advantage, thanks largely to Mayo’s sharpshooting performance.
Mayo finished the half with 14 points, shooting an efficient 5-for-8 from the field, including an impressive 4-for-6 from beyond the arc.
It’s performances like this that truly solidify Mayo’s status as the leader of this Kansas team.
Time and again, he’s proven he can step up when it matters most, and his ability to deliver big shots energizes the entire squad.
The Jayhawks feed off his confidence, and it’s clear that Mayo is the engine driving their offense.
If he keeps playing at this level, Kansas is going to be a tough team to beat down the stretch.