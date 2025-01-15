Bill Self Addresses AJ Storr’s Struggles Ahead of Iowa State Showdown
As the Kansas Jayhawks prepare for their massive matchup against No. 2 Iowa State on Wednesday, head coach Bill Self addressed the recent struggles of junior guard AJ Storr.
While the talented guard has shown flashes of potential, his inconsistent play and inability to fully integrate into the team’s system have raised concerns.
"Let's just look at it from a coach's perspective," Self said. "KJ was arguably the best player we had in the second half. And we don't win the game and dominate defensively unless Shak's in the game. So if you look at those two things, Zeke's got to be in the game, Dajuan's got to be in the game."
The comments highlighted the reality that Kansas has leaned heavily on other players in critical moments, leaving Storr searching for his role.
While Self noted that Storr is "definitely making an effort to defend," his inability to consistently contribute on both ends of the floor has hindered the team at times.
"We get so too caught up on different things," Self added, subtly pointing to how the focus on individual players like Storr can detract from the team’s overall effort. “I don’t look at it as AJ, getting him going. I look at it more as getting a team going."
Storr’s lack of rhythm has, at times, disrupted the team’s flow, making it difficult for Self to rely on him in critical situations. With the Jayhawks facing one of their toughest challenges of the season, they’ll need Storr to elevate his play or risk being more of a hindrance than a help.
Kansas will need everyone to be locked in against a disciplined and dangerous Iowa State team, and Storr’s ability to rise above his struggles could be a key factor in whether the Jayhawks can pull off the upset.