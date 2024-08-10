Defensive Lineman Javier Derritt Sees ‘No-Brainer’ in Kansas Transfer
For Kansas Jayhawks defensive lineman Javier Derritt, coming to Lawrence after transferring in from North Dakota State has been nothing short of a dream come true.
"Oh man, it's been great. You know, everyone in the program has been super welcoming," Derritt said on Saturday. "In the spring it was a little bit of a learning curve, learning new plays and stuff, new system. But I feel like I'm getting adjusted well in this fall camp. You know, just getting out there, having fun with the guys, creating relationships, and increasing my knowledge of the game, and trying to get better every day."
Derritt is particularly proud of his place within the defensive line, which he believes is one of the hardest-working units on the team.
"Most definitely," Derritt said. "Oh man, one of the hardest working groups in the program, I would say. You know, definitely made me have to elevate my work ethic from being here, and to seeing how these guys carry themselves, like, you know, almost like professionals already, just with the amount of time they put into their craft and, you know, outside and just how they take care of their bodies and, you know, just the way they go about things. I was very impressed."
Derritt has put on some extra weight to prepare for the season, but he feels as agile and strong as ever at 305 pounds.
"Uh, yeah. Yeah, I put on about 10-20 lbs," Derritt said. I still feel really quick, I still feel pretty quick and strong and stuff like that, so I feel good. Yeah, they definitely got me right."
As for his potential impact on the field, Derritt believes his relentless effort will set him apart on the defensive line.
"I think just— I mean, something we preach all the time is just strain to finish and just your effort throughout the play," Derritt said. "I think that's where I can really separate myself, is just being, you know, not only that twitch but getting off the ball and, you know, getting in the backfield and making plays. But, you know, my effort, you know, on the backside of play, running plays down to the opposite end of the field or down the field, you know, 20, 40 yards, whatever it may be. As a D-tackle, you know, that's things that, you know, coaches look for and can, you know, make a difference in the game."
When it comes to the transition from FCS to FBS, Derritt isn’t concerned, confident that his hard work will bridge the gap.
"It was good. I mean, I feel since I'm a little bit older now, it wasn't as hard on me," Derrit said. "I think they definitely— you know, obviously the size difference and speed a little bit was a little bit different, but, you know, that's easily adjustable. You know, and just got to focus on— go back to the basics, technique, and fundamentals of the game, and, you know, I feel like I'm doing pretty good."
Derritt’s decision to transfer to Kansas was influenced by more than just football. For the Overland Park, Kansas native, it was also about coming home.
"Oh, I mean, it was really a no-brainer, I think, just 'cause, I mean, close to home," he said. "You know, I'm staying with family in town, so, you know, that's really convenient for me. And, you know, all my family's going to be able to come to games whenever they want, you know, home games and stuff. And, you know, just being able to have the accessibility to go back home, to visit the family and my parents or whatever, and, you know, all that stuff is really good for me, I think, and a lot better on me mentally than being, like, eight hours away. You know, it's just a lot easier."
Before transferring to Kansas, Javier Derritt had an impressive run at North Dakota State, playing in 56 games over four seasons, including 29 consecutive starts at nose guard. During his time with the Bison, Derritt racked up 90 tackles, with 34 solo and 56 assisted. He was a force on the defensive line, accumulating 16.0 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks throughout his career.
Derritt's best season came in 2023 when he posted a career-high 31 tackles. In 2022, he recorded 7.0 tackles for loss, and in 2021, he notched 4.0 sacks. His efforts contributed to North Dakota State's dominance in the FCS, where he was part of two National Championship teams—first as a redshirt in 2019 and then as a starter in 2021.
Now, Derritt is looking to bring that winning experience to Lawrence, hoping to help the Jayhawks capture some hardware.
