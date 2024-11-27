Duke Legend Calls Out Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson for 'Dirty Play' Against Blue Devils
LAS VEGAS — The heated clash between No. 1 Kansas and No. 11 Duke took an intense turn on Tuesday night, with controversy surrounding a play involving Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson.
As the game reached its second half, Dickinson was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul after a scuffle with Duke’s Maliq Brown. The incident drew immediate attention, with former Duke basketball star and current ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Williams voicing his frustration over the play, even labeling it "dirty" on social media.
The altercation occurred with about 10 minutes remaining in the game when both players fought for a rebound under the basket.
As Dickinson landed after the play, replays appeared to show him kicking Brown, who was on the floor. The officials reviewed the play and determined that Dickinson’s actions were intentional, leading to his ejection from the game.
Williams, never one to shy away from controversial moments, took to Twitter to express his displeasure with Dickinson’s actions.
Despite the ejection, Kansas held strong, with key performances from guards Dajuan Harris Jr. and Zeke Mayo. Harris led the Jayhawks with 14 points, while Mayo added 12.
The Jayhawks eventually secured a narrow 75-72 victory, but the ejection of Dickinson, coupled with the controversy, lingered in the aftermath of the game.