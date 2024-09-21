Epic Collapse: Kansas Football Falls to West Virginia After Late Rally
The Kansas Jayhawks faced a heartbreaking 32-28 loss to West Virginia on Saturday, blowing an 11-point lead late in the fourth quarter in a game that included a significant lightning delay.
With a record of 1-3 overall and 0-1 in Big 12 play, the defeat leaves fans frustrated and searching for answers.
Kansas started strong, with running back Devin Neal rushing for 110 yards on 27 carries. He scored an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter at 7:31, helping to put the Jayhawks up 14-7. Quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for 184 yards on 14-of-23 passing, connecting with Luke Grimm for a touchdown and adding a rushing score himself. Grimm also ran for a critical 32-yard touchdown with 5:39 left, extending the lead to 28-17.
However, the momentum shifted after a lightning delay that interrupted the flow of the game. West Virginia rallied late, with Garrett Greene throwing a touchdown to Rodney Gallagher III with just 37 seconds left to make it 32-28, capping a furious comeback after Kansas went three-and-out following a late score that made it 28-25.
In a dramatic finish, Daniels connected on a 36-yard pass to Lawrence Arnold but was hit while throwing just eight seconds later, resulting in a fumble that West Virginia recovered, sealing their victory.
This epic collapse marks a tough start for Kansas as they prepare to host TCU next week.
