3 Reasons Kansas Football Just Rocked the College Football Playoff Landscape
On Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks stormed into Provo and pulled off one of the season’s biggest upsets, knocking off No. 6 BYU on their own turf.
Kansas’ win didn’t just give them a reason to celebrate; it sent shockwaves through the college football world, shaking up the playoff picture in ways no one saw coming.
Here’s why everyone’s buzzing about Kansas’ big-time victory.
1.) The Door Just Opened for a Lot of Teams
With BYU out of the way, their spot near the top is now wide open. Notre Dame will probably jump up to No. 6, grabbing BYU’s place, and teams like Colorado — who just dominated Utah — are suddenly eyeing a path to the Big 12 title and maybe even a playoff spot.
Imagine Deion Sanders, “Coach Prime,” in the playoff mix? That would be electric.
2.) Kansas’ Win Proves Anything Can Happen
Kansas’ victory is a perfect reminder of why college football is so unpredictable.
BYU seemed set for a serious playoff push, but the Jayhawks came in with a game plan that threw the Cougars off balance. Jalon Daniels led Kansas with poise, and their defense delivered when it mattered most. Upsets like this remind top teams that no win is guaranteed — especially this late in the season.
For Kansas, this game shows they’re a still a program on the rise, despite some struggles this season, capable of competing with the big names and changing the conversation.
3.) Give One Up for the Little Guys
With BYU likely sliding down the rankings, teams like SMU and Boise State now have a chance to climb and make their mark.
Programs that are often overlooked by the playoff committee suddenly have a real shot at cracking the rankings and earning a chance to play in a playoff game.
For fans of underdog teams, Kansas’ win represents a beacon of hope — a reminder that sometimes the underdogs do get their shot.
Maybe, just maybe, the Jayhawks will find themselves in that position one day soon.