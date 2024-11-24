3 Reasons Why Kansas Football is Back After No. 16 Colorado Upset
Kansas football is back in a big way after their stunning 37-21 upset over No. 16 Colorado on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.
After a rough start to the season, this win proves that Kansas is on the rise, and here’s why.
1.) Unwavering Resilience After a Rough Start
Let’s be honest—Kansas didn’t look great early on.
The Jayhawks struggled through some tough losses and could’ve easily let their season spiral out of control. But instead of folding, they showed some serious heart.
This win over Colorado is proof that this team is built to bounce back. When things weren’t going their way, they found a way to turn it around, and that’s exactly what they’ve done these past few weeks. Beating a top-25 team like Colorado is huge, but it’s also a reflection of how much this team has grown.
They don’t just roll over when things get tough—they dig in and fight. That kind of resilience is what will keep them in the race for a bowl game and beyond.
2.) Senior Leaders Stepping Up
A big part of Kansas’ success has been the leadership from their seniors. Players like quarterback Jalon Daniels, running back Devin Neal, and edge-rusher Jerome Robinson are all seasoned vets who know what it takes to get the job done.
They’ve been through the ups and downs of Kansas football and are now using their experience to keep the team grounded and focused. Devin Neal’s monster performance against Colorado—207 yards and four total touchdowns—was a perfect example of how these senior leaders are willing to put the team on their back when it matters most.
And it’s not just about what they do on the field—they’re mentoring the younger guys, showing them how to compete at the highest level. With that kind of leadership, Kansas is in good hands moving forward.
3.) Three Straight Top 25 Wins: This Isn’t a Fluke
Here’s the kicker: Kansas is the first team in FBS history to win three straight games against ranked opponents while having a sub-.500 record. Yeah, you read that right.
This team is doing things no one expected, and that’s exactly why this win over Colorado is so significant. Beating ranked teams is a huge confidence booster, and it shows that Kansas isn’t just playing with house money anymore—they’re a legitimate threat.
They’ve taken down some of the best in the country, and it’s not just a fluke. The Jayhawks are making a statement that they belong in the conversation with the big boys of college football, and this kind of success is something they can build on in the future.