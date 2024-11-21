3 Reasons Why Kansas Will Knock Off No. 16 Colorado in Epic Fashion
Kansas football might not have had the smoothest season, but don’t sleep on the Jayhawks heading into Saturday’s showdown with No. 16 Colorado.
With some of the best cornerbacks in the game, a tough defensive line, and a ground game that can wear opponents down, Kansas has all the ingredients to pull off an upset.
Let’s break down why the Jayhawks could come out on top.
1.) Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson: The Perfect Duo to Shut Down Travis Hunter
If you’re looking for a way to slow down a player like Travis Hunter, Kansas has it with their elite cornerback duo.
- Cobee Bryant: This guy has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks all season. He’s only allowed one touchdown in 343 snaps, snagged four interceptions, and holds a ridiculous passer rating of 59.1 when targeted. If there’s anyone who can stick with Hunter in man coverage and mess up Colorado’s rhythm, it’s Bryant.
- Mello Dotson: Dotson is the nation’s leader in career pick-sixes and has five interceptions this season alone. He’s a ballhawk, plain and simple. When Shedeur Sanders tries to force a pass Hunter’s way, Dotson’s going to be lurking, waiting to make a play.
Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland will likely mix in some man-to-man and zone looks, keeping Colorado guessing.
Bryant and Dotson are good enough to play physical at the line and force Hunter into tough spots, and if Colorado has to lean on their other weapons, Kansas is winning that battle.
2.) Kansas Can Dominate in the Trenches
Here’s the deal: Colorado’s offensive line has been struggling all year. They’ve given up a whopping 31 sacks, and Shedeur Sanders has been under pressure in almost every game. Kansas’ defensive front can capitalize on that.
Dean Miller, the Jayhawks’ top pass rusher, has been a force off the edge. Add in the big bodies like DJ Withers on the interior, and Kansas has a front that can collapse the pocket, flush Sanders out, and force him into rushed throws.
Look for Kansas to throw in some creative blitz packages, too.
With the way Colorado’s line has struggled to pick up stunts and delayed rushes, this could be the game where Kansas’ defense racks up multiple sacks and forces turnovers.
3.) The Run Game Will Control the Tempo
One of the best ways to beat an explosive offense? Keep them off the field. Kansas has the perfect recipe for that with their ground-and-pound approach.
Devin Neal has been a workhorse all year, and he’s the type of back who can wear down a defense over four quarters. Add in quarterback Jalon Daniels, who’s just as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm, and you’ve got a rushing attack that Colorado will struggle to stop.
Expect Kansas to lean on their elite offensive line—led by Bryce Foster—to open up running lanes.
The Jayhawks’ ability to stay ahead of the chains and control the clock could frustrate Colorado’s defense and limit the opportunities for Sanders and Hunter to make plays on offense.
Home-Crowd Energy Could Be the X-Factor
Let’s not forget the home-field advantage. With the Jayhawks finally having some momentum, and Deion Sanders coming into town, Arrowhead Stadium is going to be rocking on Saturday, and that energy could give Kansas the boost they need to go toe-to-toe with a ranked opponent.
If the crowd stays loud and the Jayhawks feed off that, it’s going to be tough for Colorado to settle in.
Final Word
With the lockdown defense of Bryant and Dotson, a defensive front that can get after Sanders, and a ground game that can control the tempo, the Jayhawks have all the tools to knock off Colorado in epic fashion.