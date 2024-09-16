Big 12 Championship Odds: Kansas Jayhawks Slip, Kansas State Wildcats Steady
Kansas - Kansas State Team Odds Comparison
Kansas football has hit a rough patch after two straight losses, which has caused their odds to drop.
While hopes were high for their Big 12 championship run, recent struggles have dampened expectations, falling to +1200.
On the other hand, the Kansas State Wildcats betting odds remain steady, with the Wildcats still seen as strong contenders in the Big 12.
Currently sitting at +250, Kansas State continues to offer solid value for bettors looking at college football futures.
Their consistency makes them a more reliable choice compared to the Jayhawks, who are now viewed as an underdog.
Updated Big 12 Title Odds
1. Utah Utes +240
2. Kansas State Wildcats +250
3. Oklahoma State Cowboys +475
4. UCF Knights +650
5. Iowa State Cyclones +850
6. Kansas Jayhawks +1200
7. Arizona Wildcats +1400
8. West Virginia Mountaineers +1800
9. TCU Horned Frogs +1900
10. Texas Tech Red Raiders +3000
11. Colorado Buffaloes +3000
12. Arizona State Sun Devils +3000
13. BYU Cougars +5000
14. Cincinnati Bearcats +5500
15. Houston Cougars +8000
Wildcats Have The Edge
For fans of college football in the state of Kansas, this dip in odds could be a good opportunity to find value in the sports betting market.
The Jayhawks' betting trends suggest they might bounce back, but betting on them now could come with more risk.
Meanwhile, the Kansas State football futures are holding firm, making them a safer option for those following the Big 12 football schedule closely.
