Big 12 Football 2025: Phil Steele Gives Kansas Debatable Ranking

Analyst Phil Steele ranked Lance Leipold and Kansas in the bottom half of the Big 12 in his new preseason rankings.

Joshua Schulman

Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold watches his players during an indoor practice Wednesday, July 31. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
After a letdown 2024 season that saw the Kansas Jayhawks miss out on a bowl game, national expectations have cooled heading into this year.

Although there is optimism about a potential turnaround in Lawrence, respected college football analyst Phil Steele isn’t completely bought into the Jayhawks.

In Steele's highly anticipated magazine, he slotted Kansas at No. 9 in his preseason Big 12 rankings.

Phil Steele's Preseason Big 12 Football Rankings

1. Arizona State
2. Kansas State
3. Baylor
4. BYU
5. Texas Tech
6. TCU
7. Iowa State
8. Utah
9. Kansas
10. Colorado
11. Houston
12. Cincinnati
13. West Virginia
14. UCF
15. Arizona
16. Oklahoma State

Ranked in the bottom half of the conference, KU's placement is significantly lower than it is in other outlets.

For example, ESPN's FPI system gives Kansas the third-best odds to win the Big 12 this season.

However, if there is one thing Steele has stayed consistent with over the years, it is that he does not let the media’s consensus influence his rankings.

Kansas has a lot to make up for after losing key contributors like Devin Neal and Cobee Bryant to graduation.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels also faces a tall task with a brand new receiving corps and new pieces at running back and tight end.

Time will tell whether the Jayhawks outperform Steele’s ranking, but Leipold and Co. certainly have to prove themselves with so many new players on both sides of the ball.

Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

