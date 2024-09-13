BREAKING: Kansas Star Running Back Daniel Hishaw Jr. OUT vs. UNLV
Injury Update - Kansas vs. UNLV
Kansas Jayhawks running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. has been ruled out for Friday’s game against UNLV with an illness.
Hishaw, a key part of the Jayhawks' offense, was expected to play a significant role in their second home game of the season at Children’s Mercy Park.
His absence could impact Kansas' run-heavy approach, which was set to play a crucial role in the matchup against the UNLV Rebels.
Hishaw has been an important contributor to Kansas’ offense, and with him sidelined, the Jayhawks will look to other backs like Devin Neal to step up.
Kansas comes into this game favored by 9 points, but Hishaw’s absence could affect how they approach their game plan, particularly in establishing the ground game early.
Kansas On Sports Illustrated
Kansas Recruiting: Will Five-Star Forward Koa Peat Consider the Jayhawks?
Can AJ Dybantsa Become the Next Great Kansas Jayhawk?
Kansas Jayhawks Target Five-Star Recruit AJ Dybantsa: Latest Recruitment Updates