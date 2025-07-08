Brett Yormark Drops Bold CFP Take During Big 12 Media Days
When Commissioner Brett Yormark took the podium on Tuesday to kick off Big 12 Media Days, it didn't take long for him to make a bold proclamation.
Not only did he call the Big 12 the deepest league in the sport, but he also anticipates more than one school in the conference to make the College Football Playoff.
“I believe we will be the deepest football conference in America,” Yormark said. “No league offers the competitive balance that we do … I fully expect the Big 12 to earn multiple College Football Playoff bids this year, and to show once again that we can compete with anyone.”
Last year, the only Big 12 team representing the conference in the CFP was Arizona State. Earning several bids would mean the league receives at least one at-large bid in addition to the conference champions.
But if Yormark’s prediction comes true in 2025, it isn’t out of the question for Kansas to be in the mix.
Led by quarterback Jalen Daniels and a strong group of transfers, the Jayhawks are looking to bounce back in 2025 following last year’s disappointing season.
However, Lance Leipold and his new-look group must prove they have the talent to compete with the Big 12’s top competitors before entering College Football Playoff conversations.