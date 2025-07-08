KANSAS

Brett Yormark Drops Bold CFP Take During Big 12 Media Days

The Big 12 Commissioner believes that several teams will represent the conference in the College Football Playoff this season.

Joshua Schulman

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Big Jay the Kansas Jayhawks mascot listens to Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark address the media during the 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Big Jay the Kansas Jayhawks mascot listens to Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark address the media during the 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Commissioner Brett Yormark took the podium on Tuesday to kick off Big 12 Media Days, it didn't take long for him to make a bold proclamation.

Not only did he call the Big 12 the deepest league in the sport, but he also anticipates more than one school in the conference to make the College Football Playoff.

“I believe we will be the deepest football conference in America,” Yormark said. “No league offers the competitive balance that we do … I fully expect the Big 12 to earn multiple College Football Playoff bids this year, and to show once again that we can compete with anyone.”

Last year, the only Big 12 team representing the conference in the CFP was Arizona State. Earning several bids would mean the league receives at least one at-large bid in addition to the conference champions.

But if Yormark’s prediction comes true in 2025, it isn’t out of the question for Kansas to be in the mix. 

Led by quarterback Jalen Daniels and a strong group of transfers, the Jayhawks are looking to bounce back in 2025 following last year’s disappointing season.

However, Lance Leipold and his new-look group must prove they have the talent to compete with the Big 12’s top competitors before entering College Football Playoff conversations. 

feed

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Football