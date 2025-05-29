College Football 26: Kansas Jayhawks Make Appearance in Trailer
The trailer for College Football 26 was released on Thursday, and the Kansas Jayhawks made an appearance in the video, albeit for a couple of seconds.
At the 37-second mark of the trailer, two imaginary Jayhawks hit the field. "Clary" and "Burt" might not ring any bells for fans because they do not exist in real life.
That said, there are a few real Jayhawks whose jerseys were shown in the trailer, like offensive lineman Kobe Baynes, linebacker Joseph Sipp Jr. from Bowling Green State, and Jayson Gilliom.
The new game will have plenty of new features, including improved defensive coverages, a revamped Stadium Pulse system, and an option to start Road to Glory in high school.
Kansas was rated 81 overall last year in the long-anticipated return of the video game, with an 82 on offense and 81 on defense.
While KU received recognition in this year's trailer, in-state rival Kansas State did not.
The Jayhawks may not be rated as highly after finishing 5-7 last season, but they will return star quarterback Jalon Daniels and made several important moves in the transfer portal.
College Football 26 officially releases on July 10. For those who want a head start, the MVP Bundle offers early access on July 7.