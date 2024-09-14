Kansas Jayhawks Upset by UNLV in Thriller: 5 Numbers That Told the Story
Kansas football dropped a heartbreaker Friday night at Children's Mercy Park as UNLV moved to 3-0 with a 23-20 upset victory.
Kansas held leads of 14-3 and 17-6 at different points Friday night but couldn't put UNLV away as the Jayhawks now find themselves under .500 with a difficult trip to West Virginia coming next Saturday.
What went wrong for the Jayhawks on Friday night?
Here are five that told the story of UNLV's 23-20 victory over Kansas.
Kansas vs. UNLV: 2
A pair of Jalon Daniels interceptions proved costly Friday night as the veteran quarterback continues to struggle with keeping the ball out of harms way.
It was a big part of the story in Kansas' upset loss at Illinois last week as Daniels threw three interceptions. He even threw one against lowly Lindenwood in the opener.
The two interceptions were the only turnovers in the game and erased some of the positives Kansas produced on Friday night.