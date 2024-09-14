KANSAS

Kansas Jayhawks Upset by UNLV in Thriller: 5 Numbers That Told the Story

Jayhawks upset for second straight week and fall to 1-2

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks linebacker JB Brown (1) celebrates after a play during the first half against the UNLV Rebels at Children's Mercy Park.
Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks linebacker JB Brown (1) celebrates after a play during the first half against the UNLV Rebels at Children's Mercy Park. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Kansas vs. UNLV: 31, 27, 46

The Kansas defense played a game statistically that looked good overall Friday night but fell victim to giving up the big play a few too many times.

I once covered a head coach that would say "Well you take out that 40-yard touchdown run and we held them to under four yards per carry!"

Typical grass is greener stuff but you can't just take the one or two big plays away - especially when they go for scores. UNLV only totaled 282 yards of total offense Friday night but 104 of those came on three plays - two long passes and a 46-yard touchdown run quarterback Matthew Sulka that tilted the favor towards UNLV.

