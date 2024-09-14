KANSAS

Kansas Jayhawks Upset by UNLV in Thriller: 5 Numbers That Told the Story

Jayhawks upset for second straight week and fall to 1-2

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks linebacker JB Brown (1) celebrates after a play during the first half against the UNLV Rebels at Children's Mercy Park.
Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks linebacker JB Brown (1) celebrates after a play during the first half against the UNLV Rebels at Children's Mercy Park. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Kansas vs. UNLV: 9-90

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold shows frustration during the Jayhawks upset loss to UNLV
Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold reacts after a play during the second half against the UNLV Rebels at Children's Mercy Park. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Kansas gave away 90 yards in penalties on Friday night as it looked more like the team that was rattled in an opponent's makeshift home stadium. Not that the Kansas offense was soaring by any means, but when you factor in penalty yardage, the Jayhawks totaled less than 70 yards for the entire second half.

It's a combination of poor discipline mixed with poor offense that resulted in just six Kansas points being scored in the final 42-plus minutes of Friday night's loss.

