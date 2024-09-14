Kansas Jayhawks Upset by UNLV in Thriller: 5 Numbers That Told the Story
Jayhawks upset for second straight week and fall to 1-2
Kansas vs. UNLV: 9-90
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Kansas gave away 90 yards in penalties on Friday night as it looked more like the team that was rattled in an opponent's makeshift home stadium. Not that the Kansas offense was soaring by any means, but when you factor in penalty yardage, the Jayhawks totaled less than 70 yards for the entire second half.
It's a combination of poor discipline mixed with poor offense that resulted in just six Kansas points being scored in the final 42-plus minutes of Friday night's loss.
