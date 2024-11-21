Could Kansas Be the Kryptonite to Travis Hunter’s Heisman Dream?
When it comes to slowing down Colorado's star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, Kansas football has a couple of defensive weapons that might just have what it takes to disrupt his Heisman-worthy campaign on Saturday.
Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson, two of the top cornerbacks in the nation, have been stellar this season and will be key to containing Hunter in what promises to be an intense matchup.
Here's how these two defensive stalwarts could give Hunter trouble.
Cobee Bryant vs. Travis Hunter
Cobee Bryant has been a lockdown corner for Kansas this season, playing 343 coverage snaps without allowing much to slip past him.
In fact, Bryant has only given up one touchdown all season, showcasing his ability to shut down even the most dangerous wideouts. This season, Bryant has logged four interceptions, one pass breakup, and a 59.1 passer rating allowed.
What makes Bryant particularly dangerous is his understanding of opposing offenses.
He reads quarterbacks with remarkable precision, which allows him to anticipate throws and jump routes. His ability to limit big plays will be critical against Hunter, who thrives on explosive, high-velocity plays.
Bryant’s patience, combined with his ball skills, gives him a distinct advantage when facing a versatile player like Hunter.
Against a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders, who trusts Hunter on deep routes, Bryant will be key in staying glued to Hunter without biting on fakes or double moves.
His discipline will need to prevent Hunter from breaking free on the deep ball, something Sanders often relies on to showcase Hunter’s skill set.
Mello Dotson vs. Travis Hunter
On the other side, Mello Dotson is a ball-hawking cornerback who has the potential to be a game-changer.
Dotson leads the nation in career pick-sixes, with four to his name, and has shown an innate ability to turn defense into offense.
His five interceptions this season rank second in the nation, and his 12 career interceptions place him fourth overall. With those types of numbers, Dotson is not only a physical defender but also one who is dangerous in making plays that change the course of a game.
What sets Dotson apart is his ability to capitalize on mistakes. He doesn’t just play coverage—he’s always looking for the opportunity to take the ball away with his aggression.
Against a quarterback like Sanders, whose confidence in Hunter often leads him to take risks, Dotson’s instinctual play could make him the X-factor in this matchup.
The Bottom Line
One of the primary challenges for Kansas will be keeping Hunter contained in both his offensive and defensive roles.
As a receiver, Hunter has the ability to stretch the field, create separation, and make spectacular plays. As a cornerback, he can shut down his own opponents and disrupt the rhythm of the offense.
Bryant and Dotson will need to adjust to his every move, keeping their focus on limiting him on both sides of the ball.
If the Jayhawks can limit Hunter’s big plays, keep him in check with solid coverage, and create turnovers, they have the best chance of slowing down Colorado's offensive machine.