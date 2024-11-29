KANSAS

Deion Sanders Posts Thanksgiving FaceTime with Kansas Linebacker

Dean Miller had faced criticism for a late hit on Shedeur Sanders during the game against the Buffaloes.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold during the Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold during the Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas football linebacker Dean Miller faced heavy criticism following a controversial late hit on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders during last Saturday's game.

The play, in which Miller dove at Sanders' knees, came during the Jayhawks' stunning upset over the No. 16 Buffaloes. Though no flag was thrown, the incident quickly went viral, sparking outrage across social media.

But on Thanksgiving, the narrative took a surprising turn. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders took to Instagram to highlight a gesture of sportsmanship.

Miller, who had been at the center of the storm, reached out to Shedeur Sanders to apologize for the hit. The post featured a FaceTime screenshot of Deion, Shedeur, and Miller together, signaling a resolution to the controversy.

"I know how it looked," Sanders said earlier in the week. "I know how it seemed but the guys trying to make a play. He's playing ball."

The Thanksgiving post was met with an overwhelmingly positive response, with many praising both players for their maturity in handling the situation.

Deion’s decision to spotlight Miller’s apology also stood out as a reminder of the values Sanders has emphasized during his coaching tenure at Colorado.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

How Kansas Basketball Slowed Down Future No. 1 Pick Cooper Flagg

3 Things We Learned From Kansas Basketball's Big Win Over No. 11 Duke

Duke Legend Calls Out Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson for 'Dirty Play' Against Blue Devils

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/Football