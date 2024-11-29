Deion Sanders Posts Thanksgiving FaceTime with Kansas Linebacker
Kansas football linebacker Dean Miller faced heavy criticism following a controversial late hit on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders during last Saturday's game.
The play, in which Miller dove at Sanders' knees, came during the Jayhawks' stunning upset over the No. 16 Buffaloes. Though no flag was thrown, the incident quickly went viral, sparking outrage across social media.
But on Thanksgiving, the narrative took a surprising turn. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders took to Instagram to highlight a gesture of sportsmanship.
Miller, who had been at the center of the storm, reached out to Shedeur Sanders to apologize for the hit. The post featured a FaceTime screenshot of Deion, Shedeur, and Miller together, signaling a resolution to the controversy.
"I know how it looked," Sanders said earlier in the week. "I know how it seemed but the guys trying to make a play. He's playing ball."
The Thanksgiving post was met with an overwhelmingly positive response, with many praising both players for their maturity in handling the situation.
Deion’s decision to spotlight Miller’s apology also stood out as a reminder of the values Sanders has emphasized during his coaching tenure at Colorado.