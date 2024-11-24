KANSAS

Did Devin Neal Deliver the Greatest Performance in Kansas History Against Colorado?

On Saturday, Jayhawks running back Devin Neal delivered a performance for the ages in Kansas City.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates with the fans after scoring a touchdown during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
On Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks etched their names into the history books with a stunning 37-21 victory over No. 16 Colorado at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

It was a night to remember for the Jayhawks, and no one shone brighter than senior running back Devin Neal, whose extraordinary performance may go down as one of the greatest in program history.

Neal, a hometown hero from Lawrence, Kansas, delivered when his team needed him most.

On the ground, he bulldozed his way to 207 yards on 37 carries, scoring three rushing touchdowns. Through the air, Neal added another dimension, hauling in four receptions for 80 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown.

His four total touchdowns accounted for nearly all of Kansas’ scoring, showcasing his versatility and sheer willpower.

The game was a masterpiece of consistency and determination from Neal.

In the first quarter, he electrified the crowd with his long receiving touchdown. He followed it up with a nine-yard rushing score in the second quarter, a one-yard punch-in during the third, and a two-yard dive in the fourth.

Neal’s ability to cut, drive, and power through defenders made him unstoppable, leaving Colorado’s defense grasping at straws.

Beyond the numbers, this game carried deep meaning for Neal.

As a local product who grew up within walking distance of the Kansas campus, leading his team to such a monumental victory on senior night was a dream realized.

The win wasn’t just significant for Neal—it was historic for the Jayhawks.

For the first time in FBS history, a sub-.500 team recorded three consecutive wins against ranked opponents.

It was a night of milestones, and at the center of it all was Devin Neal, whose unforgettable performance may have cemented his legacy as one of Kansas’ all-time greats.

