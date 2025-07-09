EA Sports Misses the Mark on Lance Leipold’s Appearance in CFB 26
Kansas Jayhawks and gaming enthusiasts around the country couldn’t wait to play with their favorite team in EA Sports’ new college football video game.
However, KU fans likely had to do a double-take when they saw their head coach’s digital counterpart on the sideline.
Lance Leipold, who is listed as a “program builder” coach, doesn’t look quite right in the video game.
It is clear EA didn’t spend much time perfecting Leipold’s in-game model, unless he made a serious offseason transformation in the gym.
The game’s devs handed Kansas an 82-rated offense and 78-rated defense, but to add insult to injury, the overall team rating is just 78. Those are some of the lowest marks in the conference.
KU’s highest-rated players include Bryce Foster (89), Jalon Daniels (87), and Dean Miller (87).
College Football 26 became available for early access buyers on July 7 and officially releases on July 10 for those who didn’t pre-order.