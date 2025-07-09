KANSAS

EA Sports Misses the Mark on Lance Leipold’s Appearance in CFB 26

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold doesn’t look right in EA Sports’ new video game, College Football 26.

Joshua Schulman

Sep 28, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold on field against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Kansas Jayhawks and gaming enthusiasts around the country couldn’t wait to play with their favorite team in EA Sports’ new college football video game.

However, KU fans likely had to do a double-take when they saw their head coach’s digital counterpart on the sideline.

Lance Leipold, who is listed as a “program builder” coach, doesn’t look quite right in the video game.

It is clear EA didn’t spend much time perfecting Leipold’s in-game model, unless he made a serious offseason transformation in the gym.

The game’s devs handed Kansas an 82-rated offense and 78-rated defense, but to add insult to injury, the overall team rating is just 78. Those are some of the lowest marks in the conference.

KU’s highest-rated players include Bryce Foster (89), Jalon Daniels (87), and Dean Miller (87).

College Football 26 became available for early access buyers on July 7 and officially releases on July 10 for those who didn’t pre-order.

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

