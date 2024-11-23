ESPN Analysts Predict Massive Kansas Football Upset over No. 16 Colorado
All eyes are on Arrowhead Stadium tonight as Kansas football takes on No. 16 Colorado in a matchup buzzing with intrigue.
ESPN’s College GameDay crew had plenty to say about this one, with opinions flying about which team has the edge.
Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, and guest picker Justin Fields made their picks, and let’s just say not everyone is sold on Coach Prime’s squad.
In a bit of a surprise, Corso and Herbstreit threw their support behind Kansas, pointing to doubts about Colorado’s ability to handle the pressure in a game with major implications.
Meanwhile, the rest of the panel seemed more confident that the Buffs and Deion Sanders could rise to the occasion and notch a statement win in this Big 12 showdown.
The GameDay crew set up shop in Columbus, Ohio, this week, where Ohio State is hosting No. 5 Indiana in what might be the most unexpected top-five matchup of the season.
Indiana has stunned everyone with a 10-0 start, and now they’re walking into the Horseshoe with College Football Playoff hopes on the line.
It’s shaping up to be a huge day for college football. The question is: will Kansas shock the world, or will Colorado prove they’re the real deal? We’ll find out soon enough.
The game, set to air at 3:30 p.m. on FOX, promises to deliver all the drama and excitement fans could hope for.